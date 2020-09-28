IPL 2020: High scoring thriller between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in pictures
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in a high scoring thriller at Sharjah on Sunday. The Royals have broken their previous record of the highest successful run chase after clinching this match in the final overs.
KXIP's opening partnership
Rajasthan won the toss and chose to field first. But the decision did not go as planned in the beginning after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put up 183 runs of opening partnership for KXIP.
Agarwal's maiden ton
Mayank Agarwal slammed second fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. This was Agarwal's maiden ton in IPL. Mayank Agarwal scored 106 runs off 50 balls. He smashed 17 (10x4s;7x6s) boundaries in the match.
Shaky start for Royals
Rajasthan was off to a shaky start as they lost Buttler on single digit. Sheldon Cottrell was the one to remove Jos Buttler.
Partnership between Smith and Samson
However, a quick partnership between skipper Steve Smith and Samson helped Rajasthan stay in the game.
Nicholas Pooran's screamer
One of the significant moment was when KXIP's Nicholas Pooran pulled out an absolute screamer after he saved a ball going across the boundary denying RR vital six runs.
Tewatia's super striking
Tewatia came into the strike and was struggling to score runs. Samson's wicket out on some extra pressure on RR. But Tewatia smashed five sixes of Cottrell's over to close into a massive victory. He went on to smash two more sixes in Shami's over. Tewatia was 8 off 19 balls at one stage but he went on to score 50 in just 30 balls. He helped RR win the match with three balls to spare.
Man of the match
Samson was adjudged the man of the match for his innings. Samson smashed 85 runs off 47 balls and kept Rajasthan into the game despite Smith's dismissal.