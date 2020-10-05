Shane Watson's tweet goes viral after 'perfect match' against KXIP

Chennai Super Kings' opener Shane Watson's tweet before the match against Kings XI Punjab has gone viral. Netizens are laughing the Aussie's prediction before the match.

On October 3, Watson tweeted: "The perfect game for @ChennaiIPL is coming!!! @ChennaiIPL #WhistlePodu #Yellove".

A day later Chennai Super Kings thrashed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. Watson was the star of the match after he scored an unbeaten 83 runs off 53 balls on Sunday. The 181-run partnership between Faf and Watson helped CSK register their second 10-wicket win in IPL history.

Watson ended his poor run in IPL 2020 after this performance. Earlier the Aussie scored 33 and 14 and 1 against Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.

Three-time IPL winners Chennai are known to stick with their veteran players despite the team being labelled as the 'Dads army' by the media.

Watson, who smashed 11 fours and three sixes in his 53-ball knock, said Chennai's policy to never panic.

"With so much experience and success the franchise's had, they believe in the players," he said. "Never any panic stations with CSK."