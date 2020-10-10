IPL 2020, KXIP vs KKR: Preview, stats, players to watch out for

Kings XI Punjab will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 24th match of IPL 2020 off at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. They will be playing the first match of the day's doubleheader.

KL Rahul and Co. looked like the team to fear in the beginning, however, they now sit at the bottom of the table with one win and five losses. This could be the match where they could stage a comeback. Abu Dhabi has been a low scoring venue, and KXIP have not been lucky on this ground. However, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will be looking to provide a good start to KXIP with the bat. The Universe Boss, Chris Gayle might return in today's clash and will be replacing out-of-form Maxwell. Nicholas Pooran's knock in the previous clash has cemented his place n the playing XI.

KXIP bowlers will be looking forward to bouncing back after having a disappointing outing against CSK and SRH.

KKR has had a shaky start though, they are on the fourth position with three wins and losses. Dinesh Karthik and Co. won a recent clash against the Chennai Super Kings and will want to keep the momentum high. KKR bowlers have been lethal in Abu Dhabi.

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL so far, with KKR holding a 17-8 head-to-head win/loss record over KXIP.

Probable XI

KXIP: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Prabhsimran Singh/Sarfraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh/M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami

KKR: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (C, wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy