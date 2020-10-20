IPL 2020: KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab take on injury-plagued Delhi Capitals

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab in the 38th match of Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Kings XI Punjab are looking for a win in this fixture as they fight to secure a place in playoffs in this year's Indian Premier League. They will face the Delhi Capitals after winning against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The last time the two clashed, it ended in a nail-biting super over. The match too took place in Dubai. Mohammad Shami and KL Rahul have been match-winners for KXIP in these matches. Mayank Agarwal has been in good form and he played well against Delhi. Chris Gayle has been in good form too. Glenn Maxwell might be dropped after a poor run.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had a dominating run in this year's Indian Premier League as they top the points table with seven wins and two losses. Shreyas Iyer, and Co., have been hit with a string of injuries. But this has not been a reason for their drop in form. Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan, and Marcus Stoinis have been in good form. They will be looking to stay on top of the table.

Probable XI

KXIP: KL Rahul (wk/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell/James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada Anrich Nortje