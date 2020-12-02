Injured Harry Kane could be available for Arsenal clash, says Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs boss Jose Mourinho on Wednesday said that their star striker Harry Kane missed training ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash at Austrian side LASK Linz but could be fit for the North London derby against Arsenal this weekend.

However, Mourinho did not reveal the nature of the injury or when he sustained one.

"... I think he has a good chance (v Arsenal)," Mourinho told a news conference. "I don't want to lie, I don't want to hide anything in relation to 'is he going to play or no?'

"I think he's going to play. That's my feeling."

Jose said that Spurs' priority was to win every next game and said that he would not field a weakened side at LASK with one eye on the Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Spurs are just inches away from entering the knockout stage of UEFA Europa League and are currently are on the top of the Premier League ahead of champions Liverpool on goal difference.

"The priority is always to try to win the next match. The next match is a Europa League match. If at the end of the match we have a draw that's fine and we've qualified before the last match but we're not going to play for that," Mourinho said.

"Arsenal doesn't come into our thinking. When you make changes, you make changes based on problems we had. When we do that, we put trust on the players we have. We don't weaken the team because the Premier League match is next."