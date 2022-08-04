India vs Wales live streaming: When and where to watch CWG 2022 men's hockey clash in India?

Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will once again be in action in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition, in Birmingham on Thursday (August 04). After mauling Ghana 11-0, ending a 4-4 battle versus England and thrashing Canada 8-0, India have almost certain to reach the semi-finals.

However, India will not like to take Wales for granted and let their guard off. They will eye another big win to storm into the semi-finals. Even a draw will be more than enough for India to enter the top 4, with their goal difference being at 19 -- 11 higher than England. Here's everything to know about the live streaming details of the face-off:

When will India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash kickoff?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will commence at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday (August 04).

Where will India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 be played?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 clash will take place in Birmingham, England

Where will India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match be telecast on TV in India?

India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match's telecast will be on Sony Sports Network.

Where will India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match's live streaming take place in the country?

The India vs Wales Men's Hockey CWG 2022 match will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv.