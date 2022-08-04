CWG 2022, badminton singles round live streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu & Co.'s matches?

The Indian contingent is adding to its medal tally with each passing day at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition in Birmingham. Among the badminton stars, the mixed team badminton final saw the PV Sindhu-starrer lose to Malaysia and end with a silver medal.

Now, the action moves to the individual events where the likes of Sindhu, Aakarashi Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth and youngster Lakshya Sen will be in action on Thursday (August 04), i.e. the seventh day of the showpiece event.

On the other hand, the likes of B. Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa will also take on Callum Hemming/Jessica Pugh of England today. Here's everything to know about the Indian shuttlers' schedule for Day 7 at CWG 2022:

What time will Indian badminton players' Round of 32 kick off on Day 7 of CWG'22?

At 3:00 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - PV Sindhu to face Abdul Razzaq At 4:00 pm: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Kidambi Srikanth against Daniel Wanagaliya At 4:00 pm: Mixed Doubles Round of 32 - B. Sumeeth Reddy/Ashwini Ponnappa versus Callum Hemming/Jessica Pugh At 10:00 pm: Women’s Singles Round of 32 - Aakarshi Kashyap to lock horns with Pakistan's Mahoor Shahzad At 11:30 pm: Men’s Singles Round of 32 - Lakshya Sen vs Vernon Smeed

ALSO READ | CWG 2022: India's weightlifter Lovepreet Singh makes country proud, secures bronze in men's 109 kg final

At which channel will the Indian badminton players' events be telecast at Commonwealth Games 2022?

The matches comprising Indian badminton stars will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Indian badminton players' fixtures on Day 7 at CWG'22?

The matches' live streaming will be on the Sony LIV app and website.