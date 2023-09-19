India vs Australia: KL Rahul should play all games and maintain consistency, says 2011 ODI WC winner

S Sreesanth, India's 2011 ODI World Cup winner, feels KL Rahul -- who returned to international cricket during Asia Cup 2023 after a lengthy break -- should play all three ODIs versus Australia, which gets underway on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. Rahul has been named as the India captain for the first two games before regular captain Rohit Sharma will return for the series finale.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Sreesanth claimed that the Indian team management can opt to rest ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah -- who also made his international comeback last month after an 11-month break -- if there is a niggle. Bumrah has been named in both the ODI squad for the Australia series -- for the opening two encounters and final ODI. He said, “It will be interesting to see the kind of pitches they offer to Australia in the series. But I want Bumrah to be rested if there is a niggle. Let him decide how his body is feeling. He deserves to make that decision and choose his priority. The use of fast bowlers would be crucial. They should rotate them and the fast bowlers should focus on bowling in partnerships."

He shifted focus on Rahul and added, “I would ask the likes of KL Rahul to play all the games and maintain the consistency that we spoke about. Show Australia that it will be worse for them in the World Cup. Just demoralize them and make sure we don’t lose."

The likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, regular vice-captain Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav will only feature for the third ODI whereas the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna will look to make a mark if they get a chance during the first two games. The biggest news from the squad announcement was the return of R Ashwin. Both Washington Sundar and Ashwin have been added for the entire series with Axar Patel being injured. Axar, however, is part of the squad for the third ODI if he attains full fitness.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE