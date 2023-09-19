Ind vs Aus ODIs: 'Would be disappointed if...' - Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Sanju Samson's omission

On Monday (September 18), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced India's squads for the upcoming Australia home ODIs -- which gets underway on Friday (September 22). The selection committee have finalised two squads -- one for the first two games and the series finale with KL Rahul to lead the former and Rohit Sharma to take charge of the side for the final ODI. While R Ashwin's return made heads turn, Sanju Samson's name was missing from the two squads with Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad getting the nod ahead of him.

Following Samson's shocking omission, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper's non-selection. "If I’m in place of Sanju Samson right now I will be very disappointed," Pathan wrote on Twitter.

If I’m in place of @IamSanjuSamson right now I will be very disappointed… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 18, 2023 ×

Samson's has been a curious case. While he has never got a long rope in the white-ball setup, he has done reasonably well in ODIs. In 13 ODIs, he has 390 runs at an average of 55.71 along with three half-centuries. Many might say that he has done much better than Suryakumar Yadav, who continues to be backed in the ODI squad, but Samson has often thrown away his wicket after getting starts or scoring a fifty. Moreover, the Indian team management has kept faith in Surya due to his T20I heroics and hopes for him to turn the tides in the shorter format as well.

However, Samson will feel unlucky to have not made it to the India squad, for the Australia ODIs, with Varma and Gaikwad -- who is set to lead India in the Asian Games 2023 -- to have got the nod ahead of him.

For First two ODIs vs Australia: KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

For third and final ODI vs Australia: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj.

