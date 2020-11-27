India vs Australia 2020, 1st ODI Match live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia cricket match?

Australia captain Aaron Finch on Friday won the toss and elected to bat against India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"We will bat first. It`s great to have cricket back in Australia and to play in front of crowds will be nice," said Finch.

"The wicket looks good. Hopefully, we can put runs on the board and defend. Steve Smith is back and he replaces Mitchell Marsh," he added.

Earlier, Players of both Australia and India cricket teams on Friday paid tribute to Australia`s indigenous people by taking part in a `barefoot circle` ceremony before the start of the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

"Players from both teams paid tribute to Australia`s indigenous people in a Barefoot Circle ceremony before the start of play," ICC tweeted along with the pictures of the ceremony.

When will India vs Australia 1st ODI begin?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will begin at 9:10 AM IST on November 27. Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat.

Where will India vs Australia 1st ODI be played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI will have a live telecast on Sony SIX and Sony Six HD in India

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI?

The live streaming of India vs Australia 1st ODI will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.



(With inputs from agencies)