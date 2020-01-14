India vs Australia, 1st ODI: In-form Indian team to take on confident Aussies

Team India's biggest test of the home season begins today, as they lock horns with Australia in the first ODI amongst the 3 match series in Mumbai.

The Aussies are playing the 50 over ODI matches for the first time, since their exit from the world cup semi-final. Aussies' one-day squad was a part of the dominant home season which featured test and T20 series win over Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand. They have however made changes to the side that stunned India 2-3 in the last match, as a result, their resurgence began at the world stage.

David Warner and Steven Smith's return has galvanised the side, whereas Marus Labu-Shane has been given the chance to continue his incredible red-ball form in the short format.

Captain Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, and Darcy Short are featured with a new look in the middle order. While the bowling is spearheaded by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Stark, and leg spinner Adam Zampa.

India made its biggest decision that this series will be a personnel choice at the top of the order. Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were believed to be opening slots with Rohit Sharma.

But captain Virat Kohli sprung a surprise on the eve of the match by suggesting all three could play and he could slip down to number 4.

BCCI player of the year Jasprit Bumrah and Mohd Shami lead a formidable pace attack that contains Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur in support. While Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja will be vying for two slots in the starting eleven.

The match will start at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, January 14.

India Team: Virat Kohli (c),Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul,Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

Australia Team: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa.