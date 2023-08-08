India skipper Rohit Sharma's CHEEKY response on who's best Pakistan bowler - WATCH

India skipper Rohit Sharma has always been known for his wit during the press conferences and while talking to reporters. Sharma's quick-feet thinking was also on display during a recent event in the USA when he was asked about the best Pakistan bowler in the current team

"All the pacers in Pakistan team are equally good. I will name any particular individual. It creates big controversy (not verbatim),” says Rohit in a video shared on Instagram when asked about who's best Pakistan bowler.

"If I pick one and name any one player, the second will feel bad. If I will take another players’ name, then the third might feel bad. I think all of them are good,” he added. Have a look at the video here:

India vs Pakistan has always been an electrifying contest with the latest one being in World T20 last year. Virat Kohli had played a blistering innings which included two consecutive sixes off Pakistan pacer Harris Rauf which eventually propelled India to a win.

Also Read: Former England pacer Stuart Broad hits out at ICC for slow over rate penalties in Ashes

The two sides meet next in the upcoming Asia Cup which is being played in 50-over format this time as a precursor to the ICC ODI World Cup. The marquee quadrennial event is scheduled to played in India from October 5 with India and Pakistan set to face off each other in Ahmedabad on October 14 as expected date.

As for the Asia Cup, after a long stalemate over the venue, Pakistan finally agreed to host the event in a hybrid model with all India's matches set to be played in Sri Lanka.

Notably, India had decided not play in the Pakistan, who are original host of the regional tournament, owing to security concerns. The PCB, after long delay, agreed to host the tournament with Sri Lanka with first four matches to be played in Pakistan. India and Pakistan will now face off each other in Kandy on September 2 after the tournament gets underway on August 30.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE