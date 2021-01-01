India announce squad for last two Test vs Australia, Rohit Sharma appointed vice-captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian squad for the last two Tests against Australia, scheduled to be played in Melbourne and Brisbane respectively. While Ajinkya Rahane continues to lead the side in the absence of Virat Kohli whereas Rohit Sharma has been named as the vice-captain of the Test squad, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara who deputised Rahane in the Boxing Day Test.

Thangarasu Natarajan and Shardul Thakur have also been added to the Indian Test squad with the duo competing for the third pacer’s spot in the Indian playing XI along with Navdeep Saini.

Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Pujara, Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj continue to be in the squad for the last two Tests against Australia.

ALSO READ: Yearender 2020: How sportspersons set social media on fire in coronavirus-hit year

Rohit Sharma’s promotion for the vice-captain of the Indian team suggests that the Hitman in all likelihood will start for the visitors in the third Test, scheduled to start on January 7 in Sydney.

India and Australia are firmly locked 1-1 in the four-match Test series. While Australia won the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets, India bounced back in Melbourne to win the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets to level the series.

ALSO READ: ICC announces Decade Awards: From Kohli, Smith to Perry - Here's complete list of winners

BCCI statement on Indian Test squad for last two Tests vs Australia:

"Umesh Yadav sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on Day 3 of the second Border-Gavaskar Test in Melbourne. He underwent scans later in the day. The fast bowler will not recover completely ahead of the remaining two Test matches and has been ruled out of the series.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement. Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami's replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries."

Team India Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan