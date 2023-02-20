IND-W vs IRE-W LIVE: Do-or-die match for India; check Indian scenarios to qualify for World Cup semi-final

IND-W vs. IRE-W match LIVE: Today’s match between India and Ireland will be a deciding factor in India’s spot in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The India side is currently on the brink and will face Ireland today at 6:30 pm IST in a do-or-side match. Both India and Ireland are in Group 2 and this will be the last match of this group. Ireland has not won a single match in Group 2 yet and on the other hand, India has won 3 matches out of a total of 4 matches in the group till now. But Ireland is the only team to beat Australia in a warm-up match earlier. On the Indian side, despite winning 3 matches, an 11-run loss to England has dented Harmanpreet & Co’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals.

IND-W vs IRE-W match: India’s Position

Here are some details on India’s position in the World Cup right now:

1. India is in the 2nd spot in Group 2 with 4 points from 3 matches.

2. India’s 11-run loss has all but guaranteed England the top spot in Group 2.

3. With the top 2 qualifying for the semi-finals, Pakistan and West Indies are still in the race.

4. Ireland has already been eliminated from the semi-finals.

5. If India loses to Ireland, and Pakistan win against West Indies and England; then India will find them out of the tournament.



IND-W vs IRE-W match: Updated points table for Group 2

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED NET RR POINTS 1 England 3 3 0 0 0 1.776 6 2 India 3 2 1 0 0 0.205 4 3 Pakistan 2 1 1 0 0 1.542 2 4 West Indies 3 1 2 0 0 -0.913 2 5 Ireland 3 0 3 0 0 -1.989 0

India had a chance to seal the deal in Group 2 but despite Smriti Mandhana’s half-century, India failed to chase the 152-run target. Though England has won all the 3 matches till now, they also haven’t secured their semi-final spot yet.

IND-W vs IRE-W match: How India can qualify for semi-finals? Here are some scenarios:

Scenario 1: If West Indies beat Pakistan

• If West Indies beat Pakistan today in their last game, it will give India a massive boost but still not help India to secure any spot.

• WI will tie India on 4 points but Pakistan will still have an advantage as they will have a game in hand.

• WI can qualify with 4 points if Pakistan loses to England, and India loses to Ireland by big margins.

Scenario 2: If Pakistan beat West Indies

• If Pakistan wins against West Indies then it will complicate things for India.

• Pakistan will go par on 4 points with India and will take the 2nd spot in Group 2 on the basis of better NRR.

• However, it won’t end India’s run for the World Cup title. The final group game on Tuesday will be the deciding factor of who will go through.

Scenario 3: If Ireland beat India

• India can still qualify with a loss to England.

• But India will have to rely on England hammering Pakistan by a huge margin to even have a spot in the semi-final spot.

• Pakistan has an NRR of +1.542 while India is on +0.205. Hence, it will be almost impossible for India to leapfrog Pakistan.