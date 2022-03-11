IND vs WI WWC 2022 live streaming: Where and when to watch India vs West Indies match?

Mithali Raj-led India have their task cut-out as they lock horns with unbeaten West Indies in match 10 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand. After a clinical start to the showpiece event, beating arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament-opener, India were thrashed by New Zealand by 62 runs and have to regroup at the earliest to return to winning ways.

So far, Stafanie Taylor-led Windies line-up have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament. Beating hosts New Zealand by 3 runs in the opening game, West Indies also edged past defending champions England and will be high on confidence when they lock horns with India.

For India, they will play their second game on the trot at the same venue where they faced New Zealand and would draw some confidence of having beaten West Indies in the warm-ups.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will take place on March 12, 2022.

Where is India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

At what time is India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match taking place?

India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

How to watch India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match live on TV?

India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be available on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match live streaming?

India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match will be available on the Hotstar app as well as on the website.