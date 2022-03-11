IND vs WI prediction: Who will win WWC 2022 match between India and West Indies?

After a spirited 107-run win in their tournament-opener, Mithali Raj-led India lost their second encounter in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup on Thursday (March 09). Facing home side New Zealand, Indian eves faltered with the bat to lose by 62 runs and now they will have to regroup ahead of their clash versus the Stafanie Taylor-led Windies line-up (who are unbeaten so far after two games).

Coming to India's run so far, they have fared well with the ball, spearheaded by Jhulan Goswami. While India managed to dismiss an average Pakistani batting line-up for a paltry 137. On the other hand, India claimed an early wicket versus the White Ferns, but couldn't get rid of the top and middle-order before staging a mini-comeback towards the end of the innings to restrict the New Zealanders for 260/9. At one stage, it seemed the hosts would've surpassed the 280-run mark.

With the bat, India need to buckle up. In their opening game, they were 114-6 before Sneh Rana-Pooja Vastrakar bailed them out. In the game versus the Kiwis, India were never in the hunt in pursuit of 261 as their timid approach with the bat was heavily criticised and remains a big concern going forward. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Mithali, Shefali Verman, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, etc. need to up the ante to not add pressure towards the end of the innings.

ALSO READ | Watch: Katey Martin gives fist-pump to Jhulan Goswami after her perfect yorker in India-NZ WWC encounter

WWC 2022 match prediction between India vs West Indies: Given that West Indies have been on a roll, by delivering both with bat and ball and holding their nerves in tight situations, India will feel the heat ahead of the face-off. The momentum and form is with West Indies -- who beat hosts New Zealand and defenders England -- and, thus, Mithali & Co. will have to bat smartly to not lose two in two.