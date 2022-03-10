Watch: Katey Martin gives fist-pump to Jhulan Goswami after her perfect yorker in India-NZ WWC encounter

India and New Zealand locked horns with each other in match 8 of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup, at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, on Thursday (March 10). After a spirited win over arch-rivals Pakistan, by 107 runs, Mithali Raj-led Indian eves were expected to get a tougher competition from the home side, who eventually beat them by 62 runs to now have two wins from three encounters.

The Indian bowlers managed an early breakthrough, after Mithali & Co. opted to bowl first, but couldn't stop the Kiwi top and middle-order from setting up a good score. At one point, the White Ferns were oncourse to get beyond the 280-run mark, India restricted them to 260-9 in 50 overs. Pooja Vastrakar's 4-fer stood tall but Jhulan Goswami also remained economical (9-0-41-1). She also accounted for a wicket, with a peach of a yorker to dismiss Katey Martin. In the last over of NZ's innings, Goswami's top-notch yorker led to Martin's departure (41) and the latter also acknowledged her with a fist-pump.

In the run-chase of 261, India were never in the hunt due to a slow and timid approach by the batters. Harmanpreet Kaur's 63-ball 71 was the only shining aspect whereas the likes of Mithali and Yastika Bhatia struck at below 60 and 50, respectively, to add pressure on the scoreboard.

After the defeat, Indian captain Mithali said at the post-match presentation, "I think after those early wickets, they got a good partnership going and it seemed like 280 would be on the cards. But we did well to pull things back at the end. It was a chaseable score, provided the top order managed the run rate properly. We needed one of the batters to bat deep. There was a lot of extra bounce under lights, nothing unplayable but we could have done better. The batting needs to get better. The bowlers have done well today, they did well last game too. The batting has to step up."

India will next face West Indies on March 12 (Saturday), at the same venue.