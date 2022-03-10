Women's World Cup 2022: Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami equals world record in clash against New Zealand

Veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami continued her fine show with the ball as India locked horns with New Zealand in their second match of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022. Goswami equalled the record for most wickets in the history of the Women's World Cup with a solid performance against the Black Caps at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday (March 10).

Goswami dismissed Katey Martin with a brilliant yorker in the final over of New Zealand's innings to scalp her 39th wicket in the Women's World Cup and equal the record of Australia's Lyn Fullston. Fullston had picked up 39 wickets in Women's World Cups between 1982 to 1988.

Goswami has now gone on level terms with the former Australian bowler and is just one wicket shy of breaking her record. The veteran Indian pace is now the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI World Cups.

Most wickets in Women's World Cup:

1 Lyn Fullston Australia 39

2 Jhulan Goswami India 39

3 Carole Hodges England 37

4 Clare Taylor England 36

Also Read: ICC Player of Month: Shreyas Iyer, Mithali Raj nominated for February

Regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in the history of women's cricket, Goswami is the all-time leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs with 248 wickets in 197 matches. She has two five-wicket hauls and seven four-wicket hauls to her name in the one-day format.

Talking about the game between India and New Zealand on Thursday, Mithali Raj won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. Half-centuries from Amelia Kerr (50) and Amy Satterthwaite (75) helped the Kiwis post a strong total of 260/9 on the bard in fifty overs.

Pooja Vastrakar was the pick of the bowlers for India with a four-wicket haul. She finished with excellent figures of 34/4 in her ten overs and nearly bagged a hat-trick when she dismissed Lea Tahuhu and Jess Kerr in the 47th over.