Ind vs WI, 2nd T20I: Former pacer Venkatesh Prasad rips apart Team India for 'lack of 'intensity'

After winning the Test and ODI series, India have lost two straight T20Is to hosts West Indies in the ongoing five-match series. On Sunday (August 06), Hardik Pandya-led India faced West Indies, in Guyana, for the second T20I and lost by two wickets in defence of 152/7.

Opting to bat first, India rode on Tilak Verma's maiden half century (51) but failed to defend the score despite reducing the home side to 129 for 8, after which they were well-placed at 126 for 4. Hardik claimed three scalps whereas Yuzvendra Chahal picked two wickets, but India conceded the match due to late hits from Alzarri Joseph-Akeal Hossain.

After yet another loss, former Team India pacer Venkatesh Prasad -- who remains vocal on Indian cricket on social media platforms -- slammed the national side for 'lack of intensity' and 'hunger'.

'After IPL started, we haven't won a T20 World Cup '

On the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Prasad wrote, "Very, very ordinary. No point in brushing it aside. After the 2007 T20 World Cup, IPL started and we haven't won a T20 World Cup in 7 attempts since, making only 1 final. The intensity and hunger to win needs to be far more."

"Yesterday after Yuzi took 2 wickets in the 16th over and got India back into the game in what was his third over and West Indies 8th down and he didn't bowl again and No 9 and 10 for WI found the pacers easy to handle. Should be smarter at these moments then just doing textbook stuff," he mentioned.

Very very ordinary. No point in brushing it aside. After the 2007 T20 World Cup, IPL started and we haven’t won a T20 World Cup in 7 attempts since, making only 1 finals. The intensity and hunger to win needs to be far more .

Yesterday after Yuzi took 2 wkts in the 16th, cont https://t.co/xNOfjqZJeG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 7, 2023 ×

And Yuzi got India back into the game in what was his third over and West Indies 8th down and he didn’t bowl again and No 9 and 10 for WI found the pacers easy to handle. Should be smarter at these moments then just doing textbook stuff. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 7, 2023 ×

Many have slammed captain Hardik for not using Chahal properly as the in-form spinner didn't complete his full quota of overs whereas Axar Patel was never used at all.

At the post-match presentation, Hardik said, "If am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance, we could have batted better. 160+ or 170 would have been a good total."

India will lock horns with West Indies in the third T20I at the same venue, i.e. the Providence Stadium, Guyana, to keep the series alive. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell-led Windies will aim for an unassailable lead.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE