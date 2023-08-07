Stop admonishing Rahul Dravid for everything: Former India pacer backs under-fire coach amid defeats vs WI

Team India lost the second T20I, of the five-match series, to hosts West Indies, in Guyana, on Sunday (August 06). After losing the series opener, by four runs, Hardik Pandya & Co. lost the second match by two wickets in defence of 153. Following the loss, many have once again slammed head coach Rahul Dravid for India's downfall since the WTC final defeat.

'Rahul has become a soft target only because...'

However, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh has backed under-fire Dravid and slammed his critics on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In a post, Ganesh wrote, "Stop admonishing Rahul Dravid for every damn thing. He had no role in the captain juggling his bowlers today. Of late, Rahul has become a soft target only because he doesn’t say much in the media."

Stop admonishing Rahul Dravid for every damn thing. He had no role in the captain juggling his bowlers today. Of late, Rahul has become a soft target only because he doesn’t say much in the media #DoddaMathu #CricketTwitter #WIvIND — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 6, 2023 ×

Many have slammed Hardik-Dravid as in-form spinner Yuzvendra Chahal didn't even complete his full quota of overs in the second T20I, where he finished with 3-0-19-2, whereas Axar Patel never rolled his arms. However, Ganesh defended Dravid and emphasised that a coach has no role if the captain juggles his bowlers on the field.

Dravid is not having the best of time as India's head coach. He was criticised for India's poor team selection in the WTC final, where they lost to Australia in early June, and for the excessive experiments done by the national side in their recent 2-1 ODI series win in the ongoing West Indies tour.

Dravid's term as India's head coach is till the forthcoming home ODI World Cup. Irrespective of his future, the former Indian captain will be adamant to revive the team's fortunes and lead them to their third 50-over title later this year.

