IND vs WI 1st T20I: Check date, time, venue, probable XIs, live-streaming details & all you need to know

IND vs WI 1st T20I Head to Head: After a successful win in the ODI series, team India is all set to compete with West Indies in the T20I series with 5 T20Is in place. The men in blue won the ODI series 2-1 and now move to the five-match series taking on the West Indies. Out of five, three will be played in West Indies while the remaining two will be played in the United States. The first T201 match is on August 3 in Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad and will begin at 8 pm IST.

The ODI series saw Indian players making a strong impact, especially with Ishan Kishan's consecutive fifties.

West Indies, on the other hand, is all set to take over the series. After getting beaten in the previous Test and ODI series, the two-time T20 winner is eager to spin things around. It last won a T20I series against India in the year 2017 and will be desperate to claim victory now.

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Match Details

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Date & Time: Thursday, August 3, 08:00 PM IST

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Head to Head

Both teams have played 25 matches out of which India won 17 matches, while West Indies won 7.

Till now, 7 T20 matches have been played in West Indies, out of which India won 4 and West Indies claimed victory in three.

Matches played: 25

Matches won by India: 17

Matches won by West Indies:7

No result: 1

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Pitch Report and Prediction

There had been only one match played at the venue between India and West Indies. Spinners get a great outing in the middle and are likely to enjoy the game.

Prediction: Seeing the overall score and recent performances, India might win the match.

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Probable Playing XIs

India (IND)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies (WI)

Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers (vc), Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph

IND vs WI 1st T20I: India vs West Indies Broadcast & Live Streaming

The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be live broadcasted on DD Sports in India. Fans can also watch the match live on FanCode and JioCinema apps and websites.

(With inputs from agencies)



