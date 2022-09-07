Ind vs SL: Rishabh Pant's reaction to Hardik Pandya's batting promotion in Asia Cup tie goes viral - WATCH

India locked horns with Sri Lanka in a must-win Super Four clash on Tuesday (September 6) after going down to Pakistan a few days back. Rohit Sharma & Co. were favourites going into the encounter despite a defeat at the hands of Babar Azam-led Men in Green with many expecting them to go past the eighth-ranked Lankans.

However, India -- the No. 1 T20I side -- succumbed to their second defeat on the trot in the Super Four round after going down to the Lankans by six wickets in defence of 173/8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

During the clash, India were asked to bat first and rode on Rohit's 72, and Suryakumar Yadav's 34 to post 173-8. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya also contributed with 17 runs apiece. During the Indian innings, a video went viral when Hardik was promoted up the order -- ahead of Pant -- as the wicketkeeper-batter's reaction made heads turn. Here's the clip:

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Rohit had told reporters that India will continue to experiment with their bowling and batting combinations going into the T20 World Cup (from October-November in Australia).

“If we get a chance to try, we need to try combinations. We have decided to try things still and if we face difficulties, no problems. We will keep on experimenting and we shouldn’t be scared to find new answers, whether it is batting or bowling combinations,” he had revealed.

Given India are almost out of the race for a spot in the Asia Cup final, it will be interesting to see how Rohit & Co. approach their remaining game -- versus Afghanistan, on Thursday (September 08).