WATCH: SHOCKING! Spectator calls Arshdeep Singh a 'traitor' after India lose to Sri Lanka in Asia Cup tie

Arshdeep Singh isn't having the best of time at the Asia Cup 2022 edition. While he has been a part of the playing XI in all four games featuring Team India, the 23-year-old had an off-day versus Hong Kong and things have only gone south for him since then.

In India's Super Four clash versus Pakistan, Arshdeep dropped a simple catch of Asif Ali -- who slammed a fine 8-ball 16 and was one of the stars in Men in Green's successful 182-run chase in Dubai. In India's face-off versus Sri Lanka on Wednesday (September 06), at the same venue, Arshdeep conceded quite a few runs in the Men in Blue's defence of 173/8 and also couldn't defend seven off the last over.

The young pacer, however, showed a lot of courage to bowl the last over in India's last two outings. Nonetheless, he couldn't prevent India's back-to-back defeats as they are nearing an early exit. After the thrilling Indo-SL fixture, a spectator crossed his limits and called Arshdeep a 'traitor' following India's shambolic performances. Here's the video of the unfortunate episode:

After the SL defeat, captain Rohit defended Arshdeep and said at the post-match presentation, "Have to give a lot (of credit) to Arshdeep for bowling at the death and for the way he bowled."

So far, Arshdeep has had figures of 3.5-0-28-2, 4-0-44-1, 3.5-0-27-1 and 3.5-0-40-0. While he has churned out some wickets, he is facing the brunt of his fielding mistake versus Pakistan. Despite all this, the youngster has shown a lot of courage and temperament to bowl the final overs and push the games as far as possible.