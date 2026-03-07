/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup final: Check live streaming details, head to head, pitch & weather report

India and New Zealand are all set to square off in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026 as the two meet on Sunday (Mar 8) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With a shot at glory on hands, India and New Zealand will be eager to win the final and add another trophy to their cabinet. India could also become the first team to defend the T20 World Cup, while New Zealand can win their first men's senior cricket World Cup. Ahead of the T20 World Cup final clash between India and New Zealand, here is all you need to know about the sides, including live streaming, broadcast, squads and other key details.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final - Live streaming details

When will IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final start?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match start at 7:00 p.m. with toss taking place at 6:30 p.m IST.

Where to watch IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final live?

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final - Head-to-head

India and New Zealand have played 30 T20I matches, with India holding a superior overall record of 18 wins compared to New Zealand's 10 (2 matches ended as no result or tie). However, New Zealand has a dominant 3-0 record over India in T20 World Cup meetings.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final - Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 180 and 200 runs.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final - Weather Report

Ahmedabad is expected to have clear weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 26°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. No rain is expected, so a full match should be played as no showers are predicted.

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 final - Squads

India:Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

New Zealand:Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.