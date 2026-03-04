/IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2: Check live streaming details, head to head, pitch & weather report

India and England are all set to square off in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026 as the two meet on Thursday (Mar 5) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Having canceled each other out with one win each in the last two semifinal editions, this will be the third consecutive meeting between the sides at this stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal 2 clash between India and England, here is all you need to know about the sides, including live streaming, broadcast, squads and other key details.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Live streaming details

When will IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal 2 start?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal 2 match start at 7:00 p.m. with toss taking place at 6:30 p.m IST.

Where to watch IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 live?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal 2 match will be shown live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to livestream IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal 2 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup - Head-to-head

Thursday's meeting between India and England will be the 30th in what will also be a repeat of last T20 World Cup's semifinal. India edge England by 17-12 in the head-to-head tally.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Pitch Report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai usually supports batters and often produces high-scoring games. Spinners may find limited assistance, but fast bowlers who stick to good lines and lengths can still make an impact. Teams batting first generally score between 190 and 220 runs.

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026 - Weather Report

Mumbai is expected to have clear weather on match day, with daytime temperatures around 26°C and cooler conditions at night, dropping below 23°C. No rain is expected, so a full match should be played as no showers are predicted.

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 - Squads

India:Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

England:Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton.