/T20 World Cup 2026, SA vs NZ: 5 South Africa players to watch out in semi-final

South Africa are strong favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday (Mar 4) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The Proteas, who were runners-up in the previous edition, are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far. The semi-final, however, will not be taking their previous results into account and a loss would put them on the flight back home. South Africa, however, would be hoping to make it to the second consecutive final and there are many players who can help them achieve a win.

T20 World Cup 2026: SA vs NZ - 5 players to watch out from South Africa

The Proteas have played liked a well-oiled unit with many players chipping it at the right time to keep the juggernaut going. Here are five players which can help South Africa beat New Zealand on their own and take their team into the second consecutive T20 World Cup final:

Aiden Markram: The South African captain has been leading from front with 268 runs - third most in the tournament and the most for SA - at an average of nearly 54 along with a strike rate of 175. His runs at the top have ensured stable and strong platform for the team theroughout the tournament and the team would be hoping for another one of those special starts vs the Kiwis.

David Miller: The veteran has been around for long enough to ensure the oppsotion does not take the Proteas lightly at any given situation in the match. He has scored 168 in the ongoing tournament at an average of 84 and a strike rate of nearly 160 - Kiwis, take him lightly at your own risk.

Lungi Ngidi: With Kagiso Rabada out of form, Nagidi has been the leader of SA pace attack with 12 wickets in 6 matches at an economy of merely 6.8 and a strike rate of 12. His ability to break partnerships would be crucial for SA if they are to win against New Zealand.

Corbin Bosch: The all-rounder has been very effective with the ball so far, taking 11 wickets in 6 match at an economy of 6.78 and a strike rate of 12.54. His batting skills haven't been put of use so far, but he is capable of using the long handles and deal and meaty blows towards the end of the innings.