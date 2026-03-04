/T20 World Cup 2026, NZ vs SA semi-final: 5 players to watch out from New Zealand

The T20 World Cup 2026 is in its Final Four stage and South Africa face New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday (Mar 4) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While South Africa have been unbeaten and dominant throughout the tournament, New Zealand had a bit of luck coupled with not so perfect performance to reach the semis. None the previous results, however, matter now as the winner gets into the final and the losers goes back home even if it is the first loss of the tournament for them. There are many match winners in both sides who could turn the game on its head single-handedly and lets see who from New Zealand can do it against the Proteas:

T20 World Cup 2026, NZ vs SA: 5 players to watch out from New Zealand

The Kiwis have been patchy in the tournament but some individuals have stood out for them, helping them reach the semis. Below are five players who could potentially help the Kiwis in the semis vs South Africa:

Tim Seifert: The wicketkeeper-batter is highest run scorer for New Zealand in the team - 216 runs in six innings at an average of 43 and an impressive strike rate of nearly 158. His runs in the top order have made sure New Zealand get decent starts, helping batters down the order to settle in before attacking in the later stage.

Rachin Ravindra: The battting all-rounder has been an asset with both, bat and ball. He has scored 115 runs in five innings at an average of 39 & strike rate of nearly 140 in addition to taking nine wickets with a best of 4/27. He can very well anchor the innings if wickets start falling and his left-arm spin could be effective on a assisting Kolkata pitch.

Glenn Phillips: The acrobatic fielder has a knack of plucking stunners out of thin air, putting brakes on the batting team's momentum and giving his team an opening out of no where. His middle orde runs, 176 at a strike rate of 160, are also an asset for a team while chasing as well as while setting a target.

Daryl Mitchell: The bater has not fired for the Kiwis so far in the tournament but has been the most consistent performer for them in the last couple of years or so. The semi offers him the best chance to roar back into the form and help his team reach the final of another ICC tournament.