The Hundred: Meet Pakistan players in auction amid uncertainty over being picked by IPL-linked teams

The next month's inaugural Hundred auction has already been in the news for the wrong reasons. The Indian Premier League (IPL) takeover of four Hundred teams brought in the question if the Pakistan players will be picked in the auction. The franchise owned by the IPL teams in the T20 leagues across the world tend to steer clear of Pakistan players because of tensions between the two countries. The England Cricket Board (ECB), meanwhile, has warned the IPL-linked teams to do not discriminate among players on the basis of their nationality. There are as many as 14 Pakistan players who has been shortlisted for the auction after the longlist was trimmed down to 243 players ahead of the auction next month on March 12.

Which Pakistan players are taking part in Hundred auction?

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who was not part of the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2026, is one the most famous names and also a marquee foreign player in the auction. Along with him, the Pakistan players in the auction are: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, Usama Mir, Imad Wasim, Akif Javed and Salman Mirza.

Which teams in Hundred are linked to IPL franchise?

After the ECB announced the sale of its 50 percent share in the Hundred franchise last year to attract private investment, as many as four out of eight Hundred teams now have full or partial ownership by the IPL-linked teams. Apart from ECB's 50 percent, the counties (base cities) were also given the option of keeping or selling their 50 percent share.

After the selling of shares in Hundred, Super Giants group acquired 70% stake at Manchester Originals (now Super Giants), Sun TV Network Limited became owner of 100% stake at Northern Superchargers (now Sunrisers Leeds), GMR Group (Capitals owners) own 49% stake at Southern Brave, and Reliance group bought 49 per cent in Oval Invincilbles (now MI London).

No Pakistan players in T20 franchises linked to IPL teams across world