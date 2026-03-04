/T20 World Cup 2026, NZ vs SA: Top match-ups which can define semi-final outcome

South Africa may have an upper hand in T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday (Mar 4) but the Kiwis aren't without match winners too. There are many players on each side who can turn the game on its head single-handedly but a few match-ups will decide the fate of the contest and the first finalist as well. The Eden Gardens pitch in Kolkata is good for batting for even a slight help for bowlers could turn the semi into a thriller, something fans would be hoping for.

T20 World Cup 2026: Match-ups that can define SA vs NZ

There are many brilliant individual performers in each side to help win the match for the team on their day and with a spot for the final on the line, it'll be a battle of who breaks first. Below are the match-ups which could shape the outcome of the match:

Aiden Markram vs Matt Henry - South Africa skipper has been leading from the front with the bat and if he gets going, New Zealand will be left to play catch up. Good news for Kiwis, Matt Henry is back in the sqaud after attending birth of his child and he can tame Markram if there's even a hint of help on the pitch for the bowlers.

David Miller vs Rachin Ravindra - The South African veteran is known for taking down the spinners and pacers alike. Ravindra, however, is having a good tournament with the ball and his left-arm, while coming in to Miller with the turn, could cramp the big hitter for the room, forcing him to make a mistake.

Lungi Ngidi vs Tim Seifert - Siefert has been very attacking at the top for New Zealand but so has been Lungi Ngidi with the ball for South Africa. Ngidi has stepped up for his team with Rabada out of form and he can keep Siefert calm, it'll be a huge plus for South Africa.