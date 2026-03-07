/T20 World Cup 2026 Final: How will Ahmedabad pitch play in IND vs NZ clash?

As the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between India and New Zealand approaches in Ahmedabad, discussions about team combinations and player match-ups have intensified. However, another important factor that could influence the match is the pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium. This stadium is unique because it has three types of pitches, red soil, black soil and a mix of both. Each type behaves differently, as black-soil pitches are usually slower and tend to grip the ball, making it harder for batters to play freely. Red-soil pitches generally provide better bounce and pace, which often helps batsmen score more runs.

India’s earlier experience in the tournament may also affect the final decision on the pitch. During the Super Eight stage, they suffered a heavy loss to South Africa on a black-soil pitch in Ahmedabad, where the surface slowed down and made scoring difficult as the match went on. Because of this, ground curators have been carefully considering which pitch to use for the final.

According to the reports, the centre pitch, which is likely to host the match, is a hybrid surface made from both red and black soil. Such pitches usually provide a balance, enough bounce and speed for batting, along with some assistance for bowlers later in the game.

Even by Friday evening, the final decision had not been officially confirmed. Normally, stump cameras are installed once the pitch is fixed, but broadcasters had not yet set them up, indicating that the surface was still being finalised.

Interestingly, this pitch has hardly been used during the tournament. It hosted only one game, Canada vs South Africa on Feb 9, where South Africa scored 213 runs and won by 53 runs. Since then, the surface has remained mostly untouched, meaning the final could take place on a relatively fresh pitch.

How the pitch could affect the final

If the mixed-soil pitch performs as expected, the match could turn into a high-scoring and fast-paced contest. These surfaces usually offer good bounce and carry, which benefits aggressive batting as well as pace bowling.

India’s fast bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, could take advantage of the new ball if the pitch offers movement under lights. Bumrah, known for his accuracy and ability to hit hard lengths, can be particularly dangerous on bouncy surfaces.

In the spin department, India have several options such as Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel, while wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav could also be considered depending on the team’s strategy. Even if the pitch does not turn much, spinners can still play a key role during the middle overs.

New Zealand’s bowling attack is also well suited for these conditions. Fast bowlers Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson can make use of bounce and pace, while James Neesham offers another seam option.

Their spin attack is led by captain Mitchell Santner, with support from Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie, giving the team flexibility if the pitch starts gripping later in the match.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Rinku Singh