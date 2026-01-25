IND vs NZ: Abhishek's blitzkrieg sweeps New Zealand in Guwahati, India pocket T20I series 3-0

Abhishek Sharma was hot on his heels on Sunday (Jan 25) as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the third T20I of the five-match series. Playing at the Playing at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, it was Abhishek’s 12-ball fifty that sealed the deal for the hosts as they won the series 3-0 with T20 World Cup less than two weeks away. India also had captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah to thank as they contributed to the winning cause.

Abhishek reigns supreme

Tasked to chase 154 runs to win, India made the worst possible start as they lost Sanju Samson (0) on the first ball of the innings. However, that did not make a huge difference for India as Ishan Kishan (28 off 13) and Abhishek scored runs left, right and centre. The pair stitched a stand of 53 runs for the second wicket before captain Suryakumar Yadav joined the party.

Abhishek, with his exploit, scored the second-fastest T20I fifty for India as he brought that tally in just 14 balls. He narrowly missed out on breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record for fastest T20I fifty for India, with the former batter doing so in 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Quickest 50 against a FM team (by balls)

12 balls Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007

13 balls Jan Frylinck vs Zim Bulawayo 2025

14 balls Colin Munro vs SL Auckland 2016

14 balls Abhishek Sharma vs NZ Guwahati 2026 *

15 Quinton de Kock vs WI Centurion 2023

In the end, an unbeaten 68 off 20 for Abhishek and 57 off 26 for captain Suryakumar Yadav saw India win the match with 10 overs to spare. They also pocketed the series 3-0 with two matches still to go in the series.

What happened in New Zealand innings?

On the first ball of the sixth over, Bumrah’s perfectly delivered ball got the better of Seifert as he was dismissed for 12 off 11. It was New Zealand’s third wicket, having already lost Devon Conway (1) in the first over, while Rachin Ravindra (4) was swept by Hardik Pandya in the next over. Interestingly, Conway was dismissed for the fifth time by Harshit Rana, gaining the upper hand on the batter. However, it was Burmah’s delivery against Seifert that made the headlines.

After Seifert’s dismissal, New Zealand were34/3 in 5.1 overs, Glenn Phillips (48 off 40) and Mark Chapman (32 off 23) stabilising the innings. Chapman was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi as he produced the breakthrough for the Men in Blue. New Zealand would soon go from 86/3 to 112/6, losing key wickets in the middle overs.

Ultimately, the Kiwis were restricted to 153/9 in their 20 overs, with captain Mitchell Santner playing a key knock of 27 runs.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 17/3 in four overs, while Hardik Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi bagged two wickets each.