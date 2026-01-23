/Meet 5 Indian batters with highest individual IPL score ft Abhishek Sharma

From Abhishek Sharma to Shubman Gill here is a look at five Indian batters with highest individual IPL scores. The illustrious list also contains the names KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Murali Vijay.
Abhishek Sharma’s blazing 141 against Punjab Kings in 2025 stands as one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter in IPL history, showcasing his evolution into a fearsome top-order striker. Displaying clean ball-striking, superb timing, and an unflinching attacking mindset, Abhishek dismantled the Punjab bowling attack with a flurry of sixes and fours.
KL Rahul’s unbeaten 132 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter, reflecting his exceptional blend of elegance and power. Leading from the front as captain of Kings XI Punjab, Rahul accelerated seamlessly through the innings, starting with calculated strokes before exploding in the death overs.
Shubman Gill’s majestic 129 against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023 stands out as one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter, underlining his transformation into a dominant T20 force. Batting with remarkable poise and precision, Gill mixed classical stroke play with explosive hitting, effortlessly shifting gears as the innings progressed.
Rishabh Pant’s unbeaten 128 against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter and a defining moment in his young career. Walking in under pressure for Delhi Daredevils, Pant unleashed a fearless display of power-hitting, combining audacious strokes with remarkable finesse.
Murali Vijay’s scintillating 127 against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010 remains one of the highest individual scores by an Indian batter and a hallmark of his explosive early IPL career. Opening the innings for Chennai Super Kings, Vijay combined classical elegance with fearless stroke play, dispatching the bowlers to all parts of the ground.