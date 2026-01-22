LOGIN
Meet top 5 Indian batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 19:00 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 20:25 IST

From Abhishek Sharma to Virat Kohli, here's a look at the top five Indian batters fastest to 5000 T20 runs. This list also includes KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill

KL Rahul - 143 innings
1 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

KL Rahul - 143 innings

KL Rahul, known for his stylish batting, tops the list of Indian batters fastest to score 5,000 runs in T20s. The star Indian batter took 143 innings and 156 matches to achieve this milestone.

He accomplished this feat during an IPL match between Punjab Kings and SunRisers Hyderabad in 2021.

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 145 innings
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ruturaj Gaikwad - 145 innings

Star Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is the second-fastest Indian to reach 5,000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving the milestone in 151 matches and 145 innings.

He accomplished this feat during Maharashtra’s SMAT 2025 match against Jammu & Kashmir.

Shubman Gill - 154 innings
3 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Shubman Gill - 154 innings

Indian Test and ODI captain, Shubman Gill, is the third quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone in 157 matches and 154 innings.

Abhishek Sharma - 165 innings
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Abhishek Sharma - 165 innings

India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma took 165 innings to reach his 5000-run mark in T20 cricket. He achieved this milestone during an T20I match between India and New Zealand in Maharashtra, 2026.

Virat Kohli - 167 innings
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 167 innings

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is the fifth-quickest Indian to reach 5000 runs in T20 cricket, unlocking this milestone in 178 matches and 167 innings.

Kohli needs 457 more runs to join the elite club of batters with 14000-plus runs in T20s.

