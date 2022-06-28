IND vs Ire: When and where to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I - IST time and streaming details

Hardik Pandya-led India will take the field on June 28 to lock horns with hosts Ireland in the second and final T20I. With an unassailable lead, Team India will definitely go for the kill whereas Andrew Balbirnie-led Irish camp will want to learn from their mistakes and put up a spirited show to end the series on a 1-1 stalemate.

Talking about the rain-affected series opener, held on Sunday (June 26), Hardik & Co. opted to bowl first at The Village, Dublin. After getting some early breakthroughs, Indian bowlers were smacked to all parts of the ground as Harry Tector's 33-ball 64 not out propelled them to a fighting total, i.e. 108-4 in a 12-over aside contest. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 3-1-16-1 and Yuzvendra Chahal's 3-0-11-1 were the stand-out performers for the visitors with the ball.

In reply, Ishan Kishan's 26, off 11 deliveries, Deepak Hooda's 47 not out and captain Hardik's 12-ball 24 led India to a comfortable seven-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead. Will Ireland bounce back to level the series and avoid a clean sweep?

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I taking place?

The India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will take place on June 28, 2022 (Tuesday evening).

Where is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match taking place?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be held at the picturesque The Village, Dublin.

ALSO READ | Will Sanju Samson replace Ruturaj Gaikwad? India's predicted playing XI for 2nd T20I against Ireland

At what time is India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match taking place?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match will commence at 9:00 pm IST.

How to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match live on TV?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be aired live on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs Ireland 2nd T20I match live streaming?

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I will be available on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website.