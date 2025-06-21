IND vs ENG: Karun Nair dismissed on duck on Test return but Rishabh Pant enters history books

Same day, different people, different results! While Rishabh Pant entered the history books with his record third Test century in the UK, Karun Nair had a humbling experience on his return to the Test side for the first time in seven years. Making a comeback to the playing XI for the series opener between India and England in Leeds, all eyes were on Nair, who shone in domestic cricket across competitions and got a chance on the back of it; however, cricket and destiny had other plans, as he got out on a four-ball duck, with Ben Stokes accounting for his dismissal.

Shubman Gill’s dismissal brought Nair to the crease, with his chest pumped up with pride and confidence as he joined centurion Rishabh Pant in the middle. Although Pant was busy doing what he does best – hogging all the limelight with his aggressive stroke play, Nair had a forgetful outing on his much-anticipated Test return.

After nearly missing out on getting bowled on a first ball, Nair was trying to find his touch only to miscue one to the off side, where Ollie Pope, standing at covers, grabbed a stunner by flying to his left to dismiss him on a four-ball duck. Disappointment on his face, and everyone sitting in the dressing room told the entire story.

Pant enters history books



Contrary to this feeling of sadness spread around following Nair’s dismissal, Pant had the crowd stand on its feet and cheer for him. The left-handed batter returned to form in some style, hitting his first hundred on this tour, his third overall in the UK and seventh in Tests – the most by any Indian keeper in this format.



While MS Dhoni had six Test centuries to his name in 90 Tests played, Pant has already surpassed that tally in his 44th Test match.



Besides, he also became the first overseas keeper-batter to hit three Test tons in England.



Pant, however, got out just on the stroke of lunch, trapped in the front of wickets off Josh Tongue on a well-made 134, including 12 fours and six sixes.

