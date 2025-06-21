IND vs ENG, 1st Test: No stopping Rishabh Pant in WTC cycle – Indian keeper goes past Rohit Sharma on THIS list

Rishabh Pant loves playing Test cricket. Although he harbours hopes of excelling in the white-ball format as well, where he is yet to prove his mettle, the Indian keeper-batter cannot stop scoring runs and hitting sixes in the red-ball format. Against England in the ongoing Leeds Test, Pant surpassed his former team captain and opener Rohit Sharma on the list of players to hit the most sixes in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. While Rohit’s game was synonymous with massive six-hitting, his retirement saw him sit in third place with 56 sixes hit to his name in Tests, with Pant surpassing him.

While it’s the England Test captain Ben Stokes who leads this chart with 83 sixes and counting to his name, Pant had gone past Rohit’s tally on day one with his twin strikes while adding a few more early on day two, completing his third Test hundred on English soil. As things stand, Pant has more than 61 sixes and counting to his name in this WTC cycle, with his rookie teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal not far behind, having hit 40 and counting thus far in just 20 matches played.

Meanwhile, Pant and new India Test captain Shubman Gill stitched a 209-run stand for the fourth wicket, with the right-hander getting out on a well-made 147. The pair was instrumental in putting India’s nose in front in the series opener after being asked to bat first at Headingley.



On day one, the Indian openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal added 91 for the first wicket before Brydon Carse got the big fish in Rahul. Next over, Stokes accounted for Indian debutant Sai Sudharsan on a four-ball duck before Gill joined Jaiswal in the middle.



The pair made merry against a weakened English attack that lacked quality even in home conditions. Just after Jaiswal completed his maiden Test hundred in England, his fifth overall, Stokes clean bowled him on 101, bringing Pant to the crease.



Since then, both have hammered English bowlers to all parts of the ground, bringing their A games on day two as well.

