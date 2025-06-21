/IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Shubman Gill mirrors Virat Kohli’s 2014 heroics in Test captaincy debut

Team India started their long English summer with a bang after the new-looked side led by Shubman Gill scored 359/3 on Day 1 of the Headingley Test. The day saw Indian batters smash several records as Gill and Jaiswal scored their respective tons. At the same time, Gill wrote his name in the record books as he replicated Virat Kohli in one of the landmark moments in Test cricket for Team India.

Gill replicates Kohli

While Gill started his captaincy stint on Friday, Virat Test captaincy journey began back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down mid-series against Australia. New into leadership, Kohli made an instant impact, scoring twin centuries (115 and 141) in his very first match as skipper at Adelaide Oval. On that same day, he also crossed 2,000 Test runs, a remarkable beginning for one of India’s best Test captains.

Fast forward 11 years, and the baton seems to have been passed perfectly from King to the Prince. The new India Test team captain, stood rock solid at Headingley against England, scoring a brilliant unbeaten 127 on Day 1 (Jun 20). What made the knock even more special was unlike Kohli, Gill reached the 2,000 runs milestone in his maiden Test match as captain.

Gill's knock on Friday has echoed the India cricket's rich vein of talent. Whether it was Kohli in 2014 or Gill in 2025, the future holds bright for Indian Test cricket.

What happened on Day 1?