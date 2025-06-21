India’s richest cricketer: It’s neither Virat nor Rohit. Find out who tops the list

When people talk about the richest Indian cricketers, names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Sachin Tendulkar usually pop up in the mind. These legends have earned fame, respect, and a massive fortune through cricket, brand endorsements, and business deals. But here’s a twist, none of them top the list as the richest Indian cricketer.

Rohit Sharma, India’s current ODI captain and former T20I and Test skipper, has a net worth of around $25.78 million (₹214 crore). MS Dhoni, one of India’s most loved captains, has built an empire of about $120.48 million (₹1,000 crore) through cricket, endorsements, and business ventures.

Virat Kohli, the heartbeat of Indian cricket for over a decade, is slightly ahead with an estimated net worth of $126.50 million (₹1,050 crore). His income comes from his cricketing career, major brand endorsements, and his fashion label.

But guess what? Sachin Tendulkar, the “God of Cricket,” is still ahead of Kohli. With a net worth of $150.60 million (₹1,250 crore), he’s earned big through endorsements, business, and investments even after retirement.

But the God of cricket, is not the richest cricketer, then who is the richest, let's see.

The wealthiest cricket is someone whom many might not predict, it is Ajay Jadeja. The former Indian cricketer, who played in the 1990s and was later banned for match-fixing, is now the richest Indian cricketer. Last year he was announced as the heir to the Jamnagar royal family in Gujarat. During Dussehra (2024), the current Maharaja of Nawanagar H.H. Jamsaheb Shatrusalyasinhji Jadeja named Ajay the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar. That royal legacy comes with a whopping inheritance of over $174.70 million (₹1,450 crore).