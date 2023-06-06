Ind vs Aus, WTC Final: Virat Kohli on the cusp to equal Don Bradman's record, go past Rahul Dravid's feat

India are set to lock horns with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, which commences on June 07 (Wednesday) at The Oval, London. In the inaugural WTC cycle, Virat Kohli-led India dominated almost every series and qualified for the final where they lost to New Zealand by eight wickets. This time around, the No. 1 ranked Indian team will aim to go past their opposition and end their ten-year-long ICC title drought.

Ahead of the marquee battle between India and Australia, Virat Kohli is on the cusp of achieving some big milestones if he gets going in the forthcoming WTC summit clash. If the 34-year-old Kohli gets going in the mega clash and scores a ton, it will be his 29th in the longest format. Thus, he will equal Sir Don Bradman's tally.

Among the active cricketers, Kohli only be behind Australia's Steve Smith (30 tons) and join former England skipper Joe Root with 29 tons each.

Also Read: 'Winning the WTC final will mean everything to us': Indian captain Rohit Sharma ahead of Australia tie Kohli eyes head coach Dravid's record In addition, Kohli has a chance to go past head coach Rahul Dravid. In 24 Tests against the Aussies, he has 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26. If he scores 188 more, Kohli will surpass Dravid's tally against Australia (who ended his career with 2,166 runs after Sachin Tendulkar's 3630 and VVS Laxman's 2434).

Lastly, Kohli will also take over Virender Sehwag's run-tally in whites (8,586) with 170, or more, runs in the WTC final. At present, he has 8416 runs in 108 Tests. Thus, he has a chance to become India's fifth-highest run-getter in Tests. Tendulkar (15,921), Dravid (13,288), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), and Laxman (8,781) lead the list followed by Sehwag.