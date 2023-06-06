'Winning the WTC final will mean everything to us': Indian captain Rohit Sharma ahead of Australia tie

India will face Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, London on Wednesday (June 07). After losing the inaugural WTC finale, to New Zealand, India will be eager to get past the finish line this time around and win the coveted Test mace. India have not won an ICC title since 2013 and, hence, will be desperate to break their ten-year-long title-drought.

Ahead of the summit clash, Indian captain Rohit opened up on playing at a neutral venue, facing arch-rivals Australia and the importance of winning the mega finale.

"It (a neutral venue) is something different for both teams. No home support, although I think we usually get a bit more support anywhere we play," Rohit told the reporters with a smile. "But no, it's always been nice, coming and playing at neutral venues for us."

On facing Australia, Rohit told, "It's not just the two or three years of rivalry. There's so much history behind the two teams taking on each other. So that is what makes it more exciting, not just for the players but also for the people who are watching from all parts of the world."

'Winning the WTC final will mean everything to us' In 2021, Virat Kohli-led India lost the inaugural WTC final to eventual winners New Zealand despite dominating the entire cycle. In the second cycle, India had to work hard for entering the final and will be determined to get past the Aussies. Captain Rohit emphasised on how big it would be if India emerge victorious in the WTC final.