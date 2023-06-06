India will win on Day 5 of WTC final vs Australia: AB de Villiers makes bold prediction

The stage is set for a blockbuster face-off as India lock horns with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, London on Wednesday (June 07). Ahead of the marquee finale, many former cricketers and experts of the game have shared their predictions and ex-South Africa captain AB de Villiers joined the bandwagon.

De Villiers admitted that it is tough to pick a favourite between heavyweights India and No. 1 ranked Test team Pat Cummins-led Australia but believes Rohit Sharma & Co. will emerge on top on Day Five.

"Very difficult to say who are the favorites. Both teams have not been playing a lot of Test cricket of late but what I can say is that India in their last Test match at the Oval, have got a win against this very strong England team. They will be taking a bit of confidence from that," said De Villiers while speaking to JioCinema.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid's speech will be this WTC cycle's moment, says R Ashwin ahead of Australia finale 'India will come out on top on Day 5' "I think India will come out on top on day five of the Test match. I think it might go all the way. It's a good wicket to bat on but I think the Indian spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the Test match," he further opined.

On Jasprit Bumrah's absence, De Villiers stated, "Bumrah is a big loss for the Indian bowling attack, but I do think that Mohammed Siraj is in the form of his life. He has done well there before. He has got that extra pace. He nips it around off-stump, and I think he is the biggest asset in India's bowling attack."