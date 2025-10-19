/IND vs AUS: Australia make easy work of India despite Ro-Ko return, take 1-0 lead in series

Australia secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over India on Sunday (Oct 19) in the rain-affected first ODI in Perth. The match was shortened to 26 overs per side after four rain delays. India posted 136/9, setting a revised target of 131 for Australia under the DLS method. The Aussies chased it down with 4.5 overs remaining, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 46 not out, while Josh Philippe added 37 to help seal the win.

For his solid performance with the bat, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh was named Player of the Match, scoring 46 runs and guiding his team to a comfortable win.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, Indians were asked to bat first. The Indian innings started very poorly as Indian batters struggled to find momentum throughout their innings and managed to score only 136 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 26 overs (DLS method). No batter managed to reach a half-century, as Australian bowlers kept the pressure on from the start.

Australian bowlers dominated early on, taking three big wickets of Rohit Sharma (8), Virat Kohli (0), and Shubman Gill (10), inside the first Powerplay. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) tried to steady the Indian innings, but both were eventually dismissed. Nitish Reddy, batting at no. 8, added some runs in the end with an unbeaten 19 off 11 balls. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/20), Mitchell Owen (2/20), and Matthew Kuhnemann (2/26) each took two wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis claimed one wicket each.