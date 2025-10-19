Google Preferred
Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 19, 2025, 17:04 IST | Updated: Oct 19, 2025, 17:46 IST
IND vs AUS: Australia make easy work of India despite Ro-Ko return, take 1-0 lead in series

Australia's Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Renshaw celebrate their victory Photograph: (AFP)

Australia secured a comfortable seven-wicket win over India on Sunday (Oct 19) in the rain-affected first ODI in Perth. The match was shortened to 26 overs per side after four rain delays. India posted 136/9, setting a revised target of 131 for Australia under the DLS method. The Aussies chased it down with 4.5 overs remaining, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Skipper Mitchell Marsh scored 46 not out, while Josh Philippe added 37 to help seal the win.

For his solid performance with the bat, Australian captain Mitchell Marsh was named Player of the Match, scoring 46 runs and guiding his team to a comfortable win.

What happened in the match?

After losing the toss, Indians were asked to bat first. The Indian innings started very poorly as Indian batters struggled to find momentum throughout their innings and managed to score only 136 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 26 overs (DLS method). No batter managed to reach a half-century, as Australian bowlers kept the pressure on from the start.

Australian bowlers dominated early on, taking three big wickets of Rohit Sharma (8), Virat Kohli (0), and Shubman Gill (10), inside the first Powerplay. KL Rahul (38) and Axar Patel (31) tried to steady the Indian innings, but both were eventually dismissed. Nitish Reddy, batting at no. 8, added some runs in the end with an unbeaten 19 off 11 balls. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/20), Mitchell Owen (2/20), and Matthew Kuhnemann (2/26) each took two wickets, while Mitchell Starc and Nathan Ellis claimed one wicket each.

Chasing a revised target of 131 (DLS method), Australian captain Mitchell Marsh led from the front with an unbeaten 46. Josh Philippe scored 37, while Matt Renshaw remained not out on 21, guiding their team to a comfortable victory. For India, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar each took one wicket. With this win, Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it's the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs.

