/IND vs AUS: Did Mitchell Starc bowl the fastest ball in cricket history - Here's what we know

In the ongoing first ODI between India and Australia in Perth, Australian bowlers dominated early on Sunday (Oct 19), taking three big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Shubman Gill, inside the first Powerplay. The moment that grabbed everyone’s attention came when pacer Mitchell Starc’s opening delivery to Rohit Sharma was shown at 176.5 kmph on the speed gun, shocking viewers. However, it is believed to have been a technical error rather than the actual speed. To clarify, graphics from other broadcasters confirmed that the delivery was actually clocked at 140.8 kph (just over 87 mph), which is close to Starc’s average pace.

Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack for his team brilliantly, finishing his six-over spell with figures of 6-1-22-1 and helped his team to stay in control against Shubman Gill’s side. The fastest recorded ball in the cricket history is 161.3 kmph, bowled by former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar during the 2003 World Cup against England’s Nick Knight.

India vs Australia, 1st ODI

At the time of writing, Australia was 55/2, with Josh Philippe (11) and Mitchell Marsh (32) at the crease. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel claimed one wicket each. Australia still needed 70 runs to win this match with eight wickets in hand, while Indian bowlers will be looking for quick breakthroughs to stay in the game.

