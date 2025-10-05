LOGIN
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, 5 Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 16:16 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 16:16 IST

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, here's a look at the top five Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs. This list also includes Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Shikhar Dhawan

Sachin Tendulkar - 3077 runs
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar - 3077 runs

Sachin Tendulkar, also known as 'Master Blaster', tops the list of Indian batters with most runs against Australia in ODIs. In 71 matches against Australia, the right-hand batter scored 3077 runs at an average of 44.59.

Virat Kohli - 2451 runs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli - 2451 runs

India's batting stalwart, Virat Kohli, features second on this list. He has scored 2451 runs against Australia in ODIs in 50 matches at an average of 54.46. His tally also includes eight centuries.

Rohit Sharma - 2407 runs
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma - 2407 runs

Former India ODI captain, Rohit Sharma, features third on this list. In 46 ODI matches against Australia, Rohit has scored 2407 runs at an average of 57.30.

MS Dhoni - 1660 runs
4 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

MS Dhoni - 1660 runs

India's ICC World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, features next on this list with 1660 runs in 55 matches. His tally also includes 11 half-centuries and two centuries.

Shikhar Dhawan - 1265 runs
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan - 1265 runs

The veteran Indian batter, Shikhar Dhawan, is fifth on this list. In 30 ODI matches against Australia, Dhawan scored 1265 runs at an average of 45.17.

