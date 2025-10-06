/From Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in T20Is

From Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in T20 Internationals
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in T20Is. In 14 matches, the right-arm pacer took 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23.76.
India star all-rounder Axar Patel features second on this list. He picked up 15 wickets in nine T20I matches at a bowling average of 13.86 and economy of 6.30.
The former Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, features third on this list. In nine T20Is against Australia, Ashwin took 10 wickets at a bowling average of 26.30.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, is next on this list with nine wickets in nine T20I matches.
India's young gun, Ravi Bishnoi, features fifth on this list. In five T20Is against Australia, Bishnoi picked up nine wickets at a bowling average of 18.22.