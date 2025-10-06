LOGIN
From Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, 5 Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in T20Is

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Oct 06, 2025, 17:33 IST | Updated: Oct 06, 2025, 17:33 IST

From Jasprit Bumrah to Axar Patel, here's a look at the top five Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in T20 Internationals

Jasprit Bumrah - 17 wickets
(Photograph: X/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah - 17 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah, known for his deadly Yorkers, tops the list of Indian bowlers with most wickets against Australia in T20Is. In 14 matches, the right-arm pacer took 17 wickets at a bowling average of 23.76.

Axar Patel - 15 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Axar Patel - 15 wickets

India star all-rounder Axar Patel features second on this list. He picked up 15 wickets in nine T20I matches at a bowling average of 13.86 and economy of 6.30.

Ravichandran Ashwin - 10 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravichandran Ashwin - 10 wickets

The former Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, features third on this list. In nine T20Is against Australia, Ashwin took 10 wickets at a bowling average of 26.30.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 9 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 9 wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, known for his swing bowling, is next on this list with nine wickets in nine T20I matches.

Ravi Bishnoi - 9 wickets
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravi Bishnoi - 9 wickets

India's young gun, Ravi Bishnoi, features fifth on this list. In five T20Is against Australia, Bishnoi picked up nine wickets at a bowling average of 18.22.

