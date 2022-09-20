Ind vs Aus, 1st T20I: EXPLAINED! Why Jasprit Bumrah didn't make the cut in India's playing XI

Jasprit Bumrah wasn't part of India's dismal run in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, held in the UAE. While the pacer has returned to the Indian team and is part of the main squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, to be held in Australia, the 28-year-old will look to be at his best with the ball after returning to action post his back injury.

Bumrah is part of India's T20I squads for the Australia and South Africa home series. However, the premier pacer wasn't named in Rohit & Co.'s playing XI for the T20I series versus Aaron Finch-led Aussies, in Mohali, on Tuesday evening (September 20). At the coin toss, Finch opted to bowl first and Rohit explained the reason behind Bumrah's absence.

"Bumrah is not playing, he will take a game's break and probably come back in the second and the third game," said Rohit at the toss ceremony. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik pipped Rishabh Pant to be named India's wicketkeeper-batter in the XI. It is to be noted that Pant was preferred over DK in India's all-important Asia Cup Super Four encounters versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both, however, played the inconsequential tie against Afghanistan.

ALSO READ | Watch - 'Rahul Gandhi will open for India at T20 World Cup, says tv anchor as video goes viral

Rohit also explained the significance of the home series -- versus the Aussies and SA -- for Team India heading into the T20 WC. "Looking at what happened in the Asia Cup, we had a chance to reflect on where we went wrong. This gives us an opportunity to correct ourselves," revealed Rohit.

Playing XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal