IND vs AUS 1st T20: India won by 2 wickets, how to watch India vs Australia 1st T20 match live on mobile

IND vs AUS 1st T20 live: India won by 2 wickets , India and Australia will square off in the first T20 game of the five-match series on Thursday (Nov 23). The match is slated to take place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam at 7:00 pm IST.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian side and Shreyas Iyer will join the squad for the last two T20Is as vice-captain, while Matthew Wade will be the captain of the Aussies for the five-match T20I series.

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Live-streaming details

The India vs Australia T20 series will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Here are all the live-streaming details of the 1st T20I match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube/Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.