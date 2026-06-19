/IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI: When and where to watch live streaming in India?

India will face Afghanistan in the third ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (Jun 20). The hosts will be aiming to build on their strong start to the series after securing a seven-wicket victory in the rain-affected opening ODI at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, followed by a commanding 170-run win in the second ODI in Lucknow. Meanwhile, Afghanistan will be looking to improve their performances as they seek a comeback and hope to end the series on a positive note.

As the crucial ODI clash between India and Afghanistan approaches, here’s a look at the live streaming details for fans in India.

India vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI: Match Details

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When will the IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and Afghanistan will be played on Saturday (20 Jun, 2026). The toss will take place at 01:00 pm IST.

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Where is the match being played?

The match will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Where can fans watch the match on television?

The live telecast of the third ODI between India and Afghanistan will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to livestream IND vs AFG, 3rd ODI?

The livestream of the third ODI between India and Afghanistan will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND vs AFG ODI Squad

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey