/FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa keep dream alive with late draw against Czech Republic

Teboho Mokoena's late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for South Africa against the Czech Republic in Atlanta on Thursday, keeping Bafana Bafana's hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time alive. Michal Sadilek's early strike looked set to hand the Czechs only their second World Cup victory as an independent nation, but Mokoena's spot-kick seven minutes from time ensured the points were shared.

The result leaves both teams on one point in Group A, two behind co-hosts Mexico and South Korea, who were due to meet later on Thursday. Both South Africa and the Czech Republic will likely need victories in their final group matches to stand a chance of progressing. After opening-round defeats, the Czech Republic made a bright start. Patrik Schick missed a golden opportunity inside the opening minute, heading wide from close range.

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The breakthrough arrived five minutes later when Adam Hlozek's cross was cleverly cushioned by Alexandr Sojka into the path of Sadilek, who calmly slotted beyond South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. South Africa, appearing at their fourth World Cup and still seeking a first-ever place in the knockout rounds, struggled to create clear opportunities. Hugo Broos' side have enjoyed a revival under the Belgian coach, highlighted by a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but their lack of cutting edge in attack was evident once again.

The Czechs had chances to extend their lead after the break. Vladimir Darida hesitated with a promising opening, while Lukas Cerv's long-range effort was tipped over by Williams. With time running out, South Africa found a route back into the contest. Thapelo Maseko's shot struck the arm of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area, prompting referee Tori Penso to award a spot-kick.

Mokoena stepped up and confidently converted, scoring South Africa's first World Cup goal in 16 years.