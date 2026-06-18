/Forget football. World Cup fans are obsessed with Taco Bell, Waffle House and Texas BBQ. What's happening?

As thousands of international visitors arrive in the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, American food culture has emerged as one of the tournament's most talked-about experiences on social media. From Texas barbecue feasts and fast-food favorites to late-night meals at Waffle House, tourists are documenting their first encounters with iconic American foods, turning dining experiences into viral content.

Even before attending matches, visitors were filling social media platforms with videos and photos showcasing classic American snacks, regional specialties, and unique dining customs. Many expressed fascination with features such as free drink refills, oversized portions, and popular fast-food chains they had only seen in movies and online. One Swedish influencer captured the excitement by posting a photo of a gas station Twinkie and a bag of Buffalo Blue Cheese Combos on X, writing, "I feel like I'm living in a movie."

Scottish tourist Erin O'Connell also drew attention online after sharing a TikTok video of her first meal from Raising Cane's in Boston. The video, which surpassed 400,000 views, featured her enjoying the restaurant's signature box combo meal. She rated the experience a "10 out of 10," adding, “The sauce is delish.” The influx of soccer fans has also had a noticeable impact on local businesses. During Scotland's match against Haiti, Scottish supporters packed Boston establishments, including the Sam Adams Downtown Boston Taproom.

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According to representatives from the Boston Beer Company, the venue sold more than 3,000 pints between Thursday and Sunday. Beer consumption reached four times the level typically seen during major holiday weekends, including the Fourth of July. The demand became so intense that the taproom arranged what staff described as an "emergency delivery" on Saturday morning, while crews collected 70 empty kegs by Monday.

Mexico vs South Korea Photograph: (WION)

One of the most-followed World Cup food explorers online is German fan @FreddyLA7, whose posts showcasing meals from Taco Bell, Chipotle, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Waffle House have attracted millions of views. His Buffalo Wild Wings visit during the World Cup's opening match generated more than 2.7 million views, accompanied by a heart-eye emoji caption. In another viral post, he highlighted a Taco Bell meal featuring Mountain Dew Baja Blast and described the experience as "The holy land."

Taylor Montgomery, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, believes many international visitors see these food experiences as an important part of their American journey. "For many international visitors, a Taco Bell run is practically a rite of passage," he said. “Long before they arrive in the U.S., they've seen the brand show up across movies, social media and pop culture, making that first order part of the experience they've been looking forward to.” "It's been special for us to see those experiences being shared online," Montgomery added.

Across the tournament's host cities, visitors are embracing local culinary traditions while supporting their national teams. In Dallas, a group of Japanese soccer fans told WFAA they were eager to sample steaks, burgers, and Terry Black's Barbecue, one of Texas' best-known barbecue destinations. They expressed enthusiasm about trying regional cuisine, with one fan saying, "I'm so happy to eat everything," while another described the food as "so good."

Restaurant industry leaders say the social media buzz highlights the country's hospitality and food culture. Michelle Korsmo, CEO and president of the National Restaurant Association, said the industry has been preparing to welcome visitors from around the globe. "We've been excited to see international travelers learning what we already know, you can't top American restaurants for amazing food and fantastic places to gather," she said.